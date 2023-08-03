Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, has advised Babar Azam to resign as captain since people may try to “influence him from outside”.

The 28-year-old currently leads the men in green in all three formats but has continued to perform with the bat despite the added pressure.

Despite this, Latif is worried about outside voices trying to steer Azam in a certain direction since he holds a lot of power and authority as captain of the national team.

“My advice to Babar is to step down [from captaincy], if someone tries to influence him from outside,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was recently involved in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite not being at his best with the bat, the men in green secured a 2-0 series win.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A big source of inspiration, Shaheen Shah Afridi expresses gratitude to high-profile Pakistan six-hitting machine

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 6290 ( 80.07 % ) No! 1566 ( 19.93 % )

Like this: Like Loading...