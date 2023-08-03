Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the left-arm fast bowler, said former Pakistan six-hitting machine Shahid Afridi has been a big source of inspiration for him.

Shaheen is married to Shahid’s daughter, which makes him the ex-captain’s son-in-law.

Having played against Shahid in the past, Shaheen admitted that he has learned a lot from the all-rounder and wants to become a memorable player just like the 43-year-old.

“He has been the inspiration for me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shaheen recently played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he took six wickets at an average of 37.33.

Thanks to his contributions with the ball, the men in green won the series 2-0.

