A big source of inspiration, Shaheen Shah Afridi expresses gratitude to high-profile Pakistan six-hitting machine

Posted on by
Shaheen Shah Afridi said former Pakistan six-hitter Shahid Afridi has been a big source of inspiration for him

Shaheen Shah Afridi: “He has been the inspiration for me”

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the left-arm fast bowler, said former Pakistan six-hitting machine Shahid Afridi has been a big source of inspiration for him.

Shaheen is married to Shahid’s daughter, which makes him the ex-captain’s son-in-law.

Having played against Shahid in the past, Shaheen admitted that he has learned a lot from the all-rounder and wants to become a memorable player just like the 43-year-old.

“He has been the inspiration for me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shaheen recently played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he took six wickets at an average of 37.33.

Thanks to his contributions with the ball, the men in green won the series 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: An exciting talent, Simon Doull admits there is so much to love about 20-year-old Pakistan rising star

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply