Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Shaheen Shah Afridi, the left-arm fast bowler, said former Pakistan six-hitting machine Shahid Afridi has been a big source of inspiration for him.
Shaheen is married to Shahid’s daughter, which makes him the ex-captain’s son-in-law.
Having played against Shahid in the past, Shaheen admitted that he has learned a lot from the all-rounder and wants to become a memorable player just like the 43-year-old.
“He has been the inspiration for me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Shaheen recently played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he took six wickets at an average of 37.33.
Thanks to his contributions with the ball, the men in green won the series 2-0.
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: An exciting talent, Simon Doull admits there is so much to love about 20-year-old Pakistan rising star