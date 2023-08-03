Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, expects great things from top order batsman Saim Ayub since he has “got it all”.

Ayub has fast become a Pakistan prospect to watch out for as he starred in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he made 341 runs in 12 games for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five fifties, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Having impressed in the tournament, he was given the chance to represent the men in green in their T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“He’s got it all,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ayub wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

