Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez, the former all-rounder, believes Saud Shakeel is “the most technically solid and capable” middle order batsman in Pakistan.

Shakeel recently showed how good he is during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, where he led Pakistan to a four-wicket win with a career-best knock of 208 not out.

Having scored plenty of runs in the longest format, even prior to his double century, Hafeez wants the 27-year-old from Karachi to be selected in the ODI team going forward.

“In my opinion, the most technically solid and capable player for the middle order is Saud Shakeel,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Overall, Shakeel finished with 295 runs in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 147.50.

Thanks to his brilliant contributions with the bat, Pakistan won the series 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: No player can make demands, Babar Azam seemingly denies Pakistan batsman’s request to be promoted

What are your thoughts on Saud Shakeel? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saud Shakeel? He is really good! 289 ( 80.95 % ) He is ok! 57 ( 15.97 % ) He is overrated! 11 ( 3.08 % )

Like this: Like Loading...