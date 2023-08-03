Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Simon Doull, the former New Zealand fast bowler, admitted that Pakistan speedster Ihsanullah is an “exciting talent” with a bright future ahead of him.

He noted that he loves everything about the 20-year-old’s bowling action and the way he utilises it to get wickets.

Ihsanullah shot to stardom during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

His performances captured the attention of the national selectors, who wasted no time in getting him into the Pakistan team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Ihsanullah is an exciting talent. Everything about that action, the wrist position, the height, the effort – there is so much to love about watching it,” Doull said in a video posted by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan are recently faced Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which they won 2-0. However, Ihsanullah was not in the squad.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He’s got it all, Mickey Arthur on Pakistan left-hander who plays an aggressive brand of cricket

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 2212 ( 69.58 % ) He is ok! 674 ( 21.2 % ) He is overrated! 293 ( 9.22 % )

Like this: Like Loading...