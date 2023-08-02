Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, said Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Imam-ul-Haq are his three closest friends in the national team.
He noted that all of them have played together for a long time and have thus built a very strong bond.
But, even though he picked the trio, the 28-year-old made it clear that he has a very good rapport with all the other Pakistan players as well.
“If I will tell any three, others will mind,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I share a good bond with all the players. But yes, I am very close to Imam, Rizwan and Shadab. Actually, we all are playing together for a very long time.”
Azam recently played in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.
Despite his disappointing campaign with the bat, Pakistan still won the series 2-0.
