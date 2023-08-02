Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, said Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Imam-ul-Haq are his three closest friends in the national team.

He noted that all of them have played together for a long time and have thus built a very strong bond.

But, even though he picked the trio, the 28-year-old made it clear that he has a very good rapport with all the other Pakistan players as well.

“If I will tell any three, others will mind,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I share a good bond with all the players. But yes, I am very close to Imam, Rizwan and Shadab. Actually, we all are playing together for a very long time.”

Azam recently played in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite his disappointing campaign with the bat, Pakistan still won the series 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Put me at number four, Pakistan batsman upset at batting lower down the order

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 6224 ( 79.92 % ) No! 1564 ( 20.08 % )

Like this: Like Loading...