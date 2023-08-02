Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a “mentally strong” batsman as he has the ability to succeed in any situation.

Azam has repeatedly rescued the men in green from dire straits and has, on numerous occasions, played match-winning knocks.

The 28-year-old recently played in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he struggled to have much of an impact as he was limited to 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite this, his side ended up triumphing 2-0.

Akmal noted that even though Azam wasn’t at his best against Sri Lanka, he still gets the job done time and time again on most occasions.

“The only player who can successfully tackle such a situation is the one who is mentally strong, and that is certainly Babar,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

