Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abdullah Shafique said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is able to achieve so much success because of the hard work he puts in behind the scenes, which includes “extra work in net sessions”.

He admitted the 28-year-old keeps setting the bar for all the other batsmen in the team as he has continued to perform at the highest level for the past few years.

“He works harder and puts in extra work in net sessions as well which is a real eye-opener for all of us,” Shafique was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Both Azam and Shafique recently played in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

Azam finished with 76 runs at an average of 25.33, while Shafique amassed 228 runs, which included a career-best score of 201, at an average of 76.

