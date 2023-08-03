Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former head coach, said it has been a long time since Pakistan have had a dominant all-format player like Babar Azam.

The Pakistan captain is one of the best batsmen in the world and regularly scores runs in all three formats of the game.

Most recently, he made 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

Considering the pressure on the 28-year-old’s shoulders as captain and the team’s frontline batsman, Misbah acknowledged it is “quite outstanding” to see the way Azam goes about his business.

“It has been such a long time [since] we have had a player who is quite outstanding in all three formats,” he told The National.

