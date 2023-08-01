Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach and chief selector, said captain Babar Azam “has a touch of class and grace” whenever he bats.

Azam has regularly been called one of the most pleasing batsmen to watch, especially considering the timing he possesses.

Most recently, he captained Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

However, the 28-year-old failed to have much of an impact with the bat throughout the series as he was limited to 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite this, Misbah admitted that he really enjoys watching Azam in action when he is at the crease.

“Babar has a touch of class and grace in his batting,” he told The National.

