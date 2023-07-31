Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the veteran fast bowler, said he has seen a vast improvement in Pakistan top order batsman Mohammad Haris.

Haris burst onto the scene when he was given the opportunity to play for the men in green in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He was also impressive in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he made 350 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Following PSL 8, he was part of the national team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Haris, I think he has improved immensely,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and came out on top as they secured a 2-0 win.

