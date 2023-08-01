Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iftikhar Ahmed, the Pakistan big-hitting batsman, has admitted that he was “initially annoyed” with his nickname of ‘chachu’, which means uncle, but has now started to enjoy it.

Many players in the Pakistan team call him uncle, while the fans have also begun chanting it when he bats.

“If I tell you honestly, I was initially annoyed by the [Chachu] chants. However, now I enjoy it,” the 32-year-old from Peshawar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Iftikhar was recently involved in Pakistan’s limited overs series against New Zealand, where he scored 129 runs in five T20Is, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

He then proceeded to make 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

Iftikhar was not picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

