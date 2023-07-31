Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shahid Afridi believes it is useless for Pakistan to have a vice-captain for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and feels that captain Babar Azam should be given the freedom to “do his thing”.

Currently, spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan is Pakistan’s vice-captain in limited overs cricket and is likely to be Azam’s second-in-command during the major tournament.

However, Afridi reiterated that he doesn’t see the point to have a deputy for Azam and wants the 28-year-old to be the only authority figure in the team.

“I don’t think there is any need to announce a vice-captain [for the World Cup]. There is only one captain, so only keep him in mind and let him do his thing,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

However, he didn’t perform at his best as he only managed to make 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

