Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former head coach, said captain Babar Azam has already established himself as one of the “best batters in Pakistan”, just like Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar and Zaheer Abbas did before him.

Azam regularly scores runs in all three formats despite having the added pressure of captaining the team.

On top of this, he has broken numerous records and won many awards, including the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

“He is one of the all-time best batters in Pakistan after Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar and Zaheer Abbas,” Misbah told The National.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka and scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite not being at his best with the bat, the men in green still triumphed 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: All three are fantastic, Mark Butcher on Pakistan top order batsmen in top 10 of ICC rankings

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 959 ( 90.81 % ) No! 97 ( 9.19 % )

Like this: Like Loading...