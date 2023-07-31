Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, said he doesn’t expect to be promoted up the batting order to number four in ODIs as Pakistan captain Babar Azam and head coach Grant Bradburn “will do what they like”.

Rizwan currently bats at number five in the 50-over format but wants to move up one spot in order to have more time to build his innings.

However, he insisted that what he wants is “not important” as the team comes first.

“It is not important that I get what I want. [The] captain and coach will do what they like,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 31-year-old from Peshawar recently played in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he came on as a concussion substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed in the second Test in Colombo and scored an unbeaten 50.

As for Azam, he made 76 runs across both matches at an average of 25.33. Despite his underwhelming performance, Pakistan still won the series 2-0.

