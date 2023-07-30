Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mark Butcher, the former England cricketer, said Pakistan have got a “fantastic” top order batting line-up for ODIs as Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam are all in the top 10 of the ODI rankings.

Azam is ranked number one among ODI batsmen, while Zaman sits in third and Imam occupies fourth place.

Pakistan will no doubt be looking for the trio to be at their best during the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India.

“Top order batting is fantastic. They’ve got Fakhar, Babar and Imam all in the top ten of the ODI world rankings,” Butcher said on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

Azam scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33, while Imam made 57 runs, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 28.50.

Zaman, meanwhile, was not picked for the series.

