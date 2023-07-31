Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman believes that captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan should continue opening the batting for Pakistan in T20Is.

The duo have done well at the top of the order as they have scored runs consistently and regularly played match-winning knocks.

However, many critics have targeted them for their low strike-rates, saying it puts pressure on the batsmen below them to pick up the pace when they come out to the crease.

Despite their concerns, Zaman has defended Azam and Rizwan, saying they would be his first-choice picks when it comes to Pakistan’s T20I openers.

“I don’t think anybody else should open given how Babar and Rizwan have been batting,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and came out on top as they won 2-0.

Azam and Rizwan both featured in the series, with the former scoring 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Rizwan, meanwhile, came on as a concussion substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed in the second Test in Colombo and struck an unbeaten 50.

