Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, has praised Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah for his “excellent” pace and maturity.

Naseem has become a key member of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats and is expected to play a key role in the upcoming Asia Cup and 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

He recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he took nine wickets at an average of 23.

“His pace and his maturity are excellent these days,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Babar Azam will do what he likes, Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan doesn’t expect to get something he wants

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 957 ( 90.8 % ) No! 97 ( 9.2 % )

Like this: Like Loading...