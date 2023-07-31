Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, has commended middle order batsman Haris Sohail for wanting to get fitter and work on improving his form with the bat.

Haris hasn’t managed to secure his place in the national team as he has been in and out of the side.

He last played in the men in green’s ODI series against New Zealand in January, racking up scores of 32, 10 and 22.

But, Rasheed is keeping an eye on the 34-year-old from Sialkot following his promise to work on his weight and become a better batter.

“His commitment to fitness and improving his form is commendable,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently travelled to Sri Lanka to a play a two-Test series, which they won 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: The two best openers for Pakistan in T20Is, Fakhar Zaman names his first-choice batsmen

What are your thoughts on Haris Sohail? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Sohail? He is really good! 2287 ( 73.3 % ) He is ok! 606 ( 19.42 % ) He is overrated! 227 ( 7.28 % )

Like this: Like Loading...