Ramiz Raja said Pakistan pacer Ihsanullah is very “versatile” since he bowls equally good yorkers and bouncers.

The 20-year-old put his bowling skills on full display in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Having dominated throughout the tournament, he was included in Pakistan’s squad for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“He equally delivers decent yorkers and bouncers, which makes him versatile,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently travelled to Sri Lanka to play a two-Test series, which they won 2-0.

