Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Mohammad Yousuf said he has a lot of admiration for Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan and is backing him to go on to become a big star.
The former batting coach noted that he worked with Haseebullah in the Pakistan Under-19 team and has seen how good the 20-year-old can be.
Hailing from Pishin, the talented youngster played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 99 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 19.80 and a strike-rate of 147.76.
“Another player that I admire the most is Haseebullah and I have worked with him in the Under-19 team and I have seen his matches,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.
