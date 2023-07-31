Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf said he has a lot of admiration for Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan and is backing him to go on to become a big star.

The former batting coach noted that he worked with Haseebullah in the Pakistan Under-19 team and has seen how good the 20-year-old can be.

Hailing from Pishin, the talented youngster played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 99 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 19.80 and a strike-rate of 147.76.

“Another player that I admire the most is Haseebullah and I have worked with him in the Under-19 team and I have seen his matches,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Committed to getting fitter, Haroon Rasheed commends Pakistan batsman for wanting to improve his form as well

What are your thoughts on Haseebullah Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haseebullah Khan? He is really good! 44 ( 64.71 % ) He is ok! 13 ( 19.12 % ) He is overrated! 11 ( 16.18 % )

Like this: Like Loading...