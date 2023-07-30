Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Azhar Mahmood, the head coach of Islamabad United, said there is no doubt in his mind that Pakistan power-hitter Asif Ali has talent.

Asif was once Pakistan’s go-to big-hitter and finisher, but a string of inconsistent performances resulted in him getting axed from the team.

The 31-year-old from Faisalabad recently played for Islamabad United in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 114 runs in nine matches at an average of 19 and a strike-rate of 148.05.

Having coached the veteran batsman, Mahmood knows that he can turn things around and get his international career back on track if he scores runs regularly and fulfils the role expected of him.

“Asif Ali, you have got phenomenal talent, no question about that,” the former Pakistan bowling coach said in a video posted by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Asif was not selected for Pakistan’s recent two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

