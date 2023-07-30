Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistan opening batsman, said he has no problems going to captain Babar Azam to ask for advice.

He noted that the 28-year-old is always willing to help, especially if it helps improve one of his teammate’s overall performance.

“As for me, if I face any difficulty in my batting, I have no problems in approaching him for advice,” Shafique was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Babar’s personality is such that if anyone goes to him for advice, whether young or experienced, he goes out of his way to explain and has no issues in working with them to help them improve their game.”

Both players were recently involved in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

Azam finished with 76 runs at an average of 25.33, while Shafique amassed 228 runs, which included a career-best 201, at an average of 76.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Can be trusted blindly on Asian pitches, Ramiz Raja feels Pakistan batsman dominates in these conditions

What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! 1853 ( 80.36 % ) He is ok! 334 ( 14.48 % ) He is overrated! 119 ( 5.16 % )

Like this: Like Loading...