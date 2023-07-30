Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shahid Afridi, the former interim chief selector, wants spinner Shadab Khan and big-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed to live up to their full potential as both of them “have key roles” in the Pakistan team.

Both players are likely to be selected for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and will be expected to perform at the highest level.

Given the roles both players hold, Afridi admitted he hopes to see big results from them as well.

“I have expectations from Ifti and Shadab to perform on your full potential, because you both have key roles,” he said on Twitter.

Neither Shadab nor Iftikhar were picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

