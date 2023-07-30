Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, recalled how Mickey Arthur used to tell him not to “worry about getting axed from the side” when he was head coach.

Arthur has now returned to the Pakistan coaching team but as team director.

Azam noted that the 55-year-old didn’t only give him a boost in confidence as he told the same thing to numerous players in the side, which is why many of them are still in and around the national set-up.

“He asked me to give my best to the side and not worry about getting axed from the side and that helped me a great deal,” the 28-year-old told PCB Digital.

“He did not only do it with me but with every player in the side and that is why we have eight to nine players in the side currently from that lot.”

Azam recently captained Pakistan in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he amassed 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite not being at his best with the bat, the men in green still claimed a 2-0 series win.

