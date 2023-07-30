Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Nadeem Omar, the owner of the Quetta Gladiators, is confident that Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed would never plot the team’s downfall.

His comments come after the Gladiators haven’t enjoyed a lot of success in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since being crowned champions in 2019.

In PSL 8, which took place earlier in 2023, the Gladiators finished at the bottom of the points table as they only managed to win three games out of 10.

That said, Nadeem is sure Sarfaraz doesn’t want to see the team struggle as he is committed to helping them achieve the best possible results.

“I am sure Sarfaraz will never want Quetta’s downfall,” he told GeoSuper.tv.

Sarfaraz is now involved in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka and made scores of 17 and 1 in the first Test in Galle, which the men in green won by four wickets.

He scored an unbeaten 14 in the first innings in the second Test before Mohammad Rizwan replaced him as a concussion substitute.

Rizwan scored an unbeaten 50 as Pakistan triumphed by an innings and 222 runs to secure a 2-0 series win.

