Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said top order batsman Fakhar Zaman “can be trusted blindly on Asian pitches”.

He noted that since the pitches tend to be flat and generally are batting or spin-friendly, Zaman won’t have to face any short-pitched bowling.

Ramiz had recently said that this is an area of concern for the 33-year-old as he seems to struggle to play the shot properly.

“Having said that, Fakhar would never be hounded in the sub-continent at least and can be trusted blindly on Asian pitches,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan were recently involved in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

