Kamran Akmal, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, has lashed out at captain Babar Azam for still being a clueless captain after four years.

He noted that the 28-year-old has no idea which bowlers to bowl and simply has not taken any steps forward.

In addition to this, the 41-year-old, who is Azam’s cousin, admitted it is frustrating to see the Pakistan skipper making the same mistakes over and over again.

“Speaking of their mistakes, they deflect and accuse us of criticism. But our focus is on their captaincy, not their performance. We’re not blind to their abilities,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“He (Babar Azam) still doesn’t know how to do captaincy after four years – he doesn’t even know which bowler to give to ball to at what time. It’s no surprise that they lost when they continued to make the same mistakes.”

Azam recently led Pakistan in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

However, he wasn’t at his best during the series as he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

