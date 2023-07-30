Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez believes it is impossible for the Pakistan management to have any “doubts or restrictions” about selecting middle order batsman Saud Shakeel in the ODI team.

His comments come after Shakeel dominated in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka as he scored 295 runs, which included a career-best knock of 208 not out, at an average of 147.50. Thanks to his brilliant batting, Pakistan won the series 2-0.

When it comes to the 27-year-old’s ODI career, he has scored 67 runs in five matches at an average of 22.33.

However, since he has a List A average of 45.09, Hafeez feels that the Karachi native needs to be given more opportunities to show what he can do in the 50-over format.

“If I talk about Saud Shakeel, I am yet to understand what kind of doubts or restrictions the management has regarding him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Don’t worry about getting axed, Mickey Arthur told this to a Pakistan player

What are your thoughts on Saud Shakeel? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saud Shakeel? He is really good! 277 ( 81.23 % ) He is ok! 54 ( 15.84 % ) He is overrated! 10 ( 2.93 % )

Like this: Like Loading...