Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is weak against “short-pitch bowling”.

He noted that it is something the 33-year-old “needs to work on” as he will come up against this type of bowling when playing on “spicy pitches” at home and abroad.

Zaman has been in good form lately as he recently scored 363 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand, which included two centuries, at an average of 90.75 and a strike-rate of 99.45.

“Fakhar needs to work on short-pitch bowling because he will have to encounter short-pitch bowling on spicy pitches,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and hold a 1-0 lead after triumphing by four wickets in the first Test in Galle.

The second Test will take place in Colombo and get underway on July 24.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

