Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, has expressed his excitement about young Pakistan big-hitting batsman Saim Ayub, saying he is “an incredible talent”.

Ayub was one of the standout performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 341 runs in 12 games for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five fifties, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

After PSL 8, the 21-year-old immediately made his international debut as he represented Pakistan in their T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

From what he has seen of Ayub so far, Arthur acknowledged that there are plenty of positives.

“Saim Ayub is an incredible talent,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team was recently involved in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

