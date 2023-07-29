Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saeed Ajmal, the legendary spinner, admitted Pakistan need “three to four more selfish players” like captain Babar Azam.

Azam has been called selfish by his critics as they have accused him of putting his own statistics first rather than the team.

However, considering the number of games the 28-year-old has won for the men in green, Ajmal acknowledged that he wouldn’t mind having more players with this trait as long as Pakistan keep winning.

“People often claim that he [Babar] is a selfish player. I’d gladly accept three to four more selfish players like him in the team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which his side won 2-0.

However, he didn’t have much of an impact with the bat as he only managed to accumulate 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

