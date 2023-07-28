Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, has made it clear that he never complained to anyone about wanting to bat at number four instead of number five in ODIs.

Despite hoping this comes to fruition, the 31-year-old doesn’t want to cause any tension and is ready to keep sacrificing for the sake of the team.

Recently, he made 161 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

“It is my own wish to bat at number four. But I have not complained to anyone,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is part of the Pakistan side taking part in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he wasn’t selected in the playing XI for the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

He did feature in the second Test as a concussion substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed and scored 50 not out off 67 balls, which included four boundaries and a six.

Pakistan ended up winning the second Test in Colombo by an innings and 222 runs, which ensured they secured a 2-0 series win.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Can bowl 8 to 10 overs in ODIs, Mohammad Hafeez urges Pakistan to use big-hitting all-rounder properly

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 95 ( 91.35 % ) No! 9 ( 8.65 % )

Like this: Like Loading...