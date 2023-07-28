Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez has urged Pakistan to use big-hitting all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed properly in ODIs, saying he is capable of bowling eight to 10 overs.

While Iftikhar has bowled on various occasions, Hafeez wants him to be utilised to the fullest extent as he believes the 32-year-old can be an incredibly valuable asset.

In the recent limited overs series against New Zealand, all the damage Iftikhar inflicted was with the bat as he struck 129 runs in five T20Is, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

The Peshawar powerhouse then proceeded to smash 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

“His bowling can be utilized for eight to ten overs at least,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently completed playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! 655 ( 74.6 % ) He is ok! 165 ( 18.79 % ) He is overrated! 58 ( 6.61 % )

