Barely any opportunities, Pakistan batsman glad he left the country

Sami Aslam, the top order batsman, said he is glad he left Pakistan to pursue a cricket career in the United States of America as he barely got any chances to prove himself.

He represented the men in green in 13 Test matches, where he scored 758 runs, which included seven half-centuries, at an average of 31.58.

He also made 78 runs in four ODIs at an average of 19.50.

Frustrated with his lack of opportunities, the 27-year-old decided to move away from his home country and now lives in the Bay Area of San Francisco.

The Lahore-born batsman currently resides in the same neighbourhood as many famous people, including Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk.

“Alhamdulillah, I am satisfied with my life here. I own a house and live with my family here,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I am enjoying my cricket here. I always dreamt of playing cricket and I got a good opportunity here. I wanted to play for Pakistan but didn’t get much opportunity there.”

