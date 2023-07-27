Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi has called on all-rounder Shadab Khan to focus on his spin bowling as “that is his strength”.

His comments come after the 24-year-old was not at his best with the ball in the limited overs series against New Zealand.

Shadab began by taking three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 9.60.

In the ODI series that followed, he claimed three wickets in three games at an average of 56.

Given his recent performances, Afridi wants the Mianwali native to pay more attention to his bowling so that it can keep improving.

“It’s important for him to focus on his bowling, as that is his strength,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but Shadab was not picked for it.

The men in green are 1-0 up after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets and will be looking to complete a 2-0 series whitewash in the second Test, which is currently going on in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

