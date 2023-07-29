Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, believes captain Babar Azam “is no less than” legendary Australia batsman Don Bradman.

Azam is one of the most consistent batsmen in the world right now and regularly performs in all three formats for the men in green.

The 28-year-old has also broken numerous records and keeps leading from the front despite having the added pressure of the captaincy weighing down on his shoulders.

Given all he has achieved so far, Ramiz sees Azam in the same league as Bradman, who had a batting average of 99.94.

“Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0, Azam amassed 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Barely any opportunities, Pakistan batsman glad he left the country

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 142 ( 90.45 % ) No! 15 ( 9.55 % )

Like this: Like Loading...