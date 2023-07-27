Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, has praised captain Babar Azam for his ability to carry his bat through an innings.

He noted that the 28-year-old scores runs and protects his wicket brilliantly as he knows how important of a batsman he is.

In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Azam amassed 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“[He] plays until the end, rarely getting out,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now taking on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series and hold a 1-0 lead after triumphing by four wickets in the first Test in Galle.

The second Test is currently being played in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

