Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saim Ayub, the Pakistan top order batsman, said he is willing and ready to play any role for the national team.

His comments come after he earned a call-up to the Pakistan team for their T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

In the combined eight T20Is he played, the 21-year-old scored 123 runs at an average of 17.57 and a strike-rate of 123.

Ayub’s inclusion in the team stemmed from his outstanding campaign in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played under Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s captaincy for the Peshawar Zalmi.

The Karachi-born batsman ended up amassing 341 runs in 12 matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Having gotten a taste of international cricket already, the big-hitting youngster wants to continue playing at the highest level.

“I am ready to play any role for [the] Pakistan team. The thing is to keep myself mentally prepared for any role,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test is currently taking place in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Sensibly guy, Moin Khan on Pakistan cricketer among the top-ranked players

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 931 ( 67.07 % ) He is ok! 297 ( 21.4 % ) He is overrated! 160 ( 11.53 % )

Like this: Like Loading...