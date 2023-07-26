Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Moin Khan, the former Pakistan captain, said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a “sensible guy”, which reflects in his performances as he is among the top-ranked players in the world.

The 31-year-old cricketer from Peshawar is currently in 31st place on the ICC Test rankings, 60th in ODIs and second in T20Is.

In Pakistan’s recent limited overs series against New Zealand, he made 162 runs in five T20Is, which included two fifties, at an average of 54 and a strike-rate of 139.65.

He followed that up with 161 runs in five ODIs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

“Rizwan is a sensible guy and is always among the top in [the] ICC rankings,” Moin was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is now part of Pakistan’s team for the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he wasn’t included in the playing XI for the first Test in Galle, which the men in green won by four wickets.

He was also left out of the playing XI for the second Test, which is currently taking place in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

