Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistan opening batsman, said captain Babar Azam is the “ideal role model” for all youngsters, regardless of whether they are in the national team or not.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in the last few years and is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

He recently scored 13 and 24 in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

“In my view, if there is one ideal role model for young batters in Pakistan whether they are part of the senior team or not, then that must be Babar Azam,” Shafique was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 23-year-old from Sialkot also played in the first Test and made 19 and 8.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka began on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

