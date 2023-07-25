Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, said he has been sacrificing for the past 15 to 16 years and expects to continue doing so when it comes to his wish of wanting to bat at number four in ODIs.

Currently, he bats at number five in the 50-over format but is keen on being promoted up the order.

That said, he insisted that he will abide by what captain Babar Azam and head coach Grant Bradburn ask him to do.

“I have been sacrificing for [the] last 15 or 16 years and still not complaining. We are ready to do what [the] captain and coach ask us to do,” the 31-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is currently involved in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he wasn’t picked for the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

The second Test began on Monday in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: One of a kind and exceptional, Imad Wasim on Pakistan swing specialist who moves the ball a long way

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 63 ( 88.73 % ) No! 8 ( 11.27 % )

Like this: Like Loading...