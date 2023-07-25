Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman needs to work on his pull shot.

He noted that he has seen Zaman struggle to play it on many occasions and recommended that either he ignore short-pitched deliveries or “practice [the] pull shot as much as possible”.

Either way, Ramiz urged the 33-year-old from Mardan to focus on this problem and decide how to resolve it.

“It seems like he tried for the pull shot but couldn’t execute it perfectly. I have observed many times in his career that the ball hits his helmet. That’s the area where he needs to work positively – either he skips that particular delivery or practice [the] pull shot as much as possible,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Been sacrificing for 15 to 16 years, Mohammad Rizwan insists he will do what Pakistan captain Babar Azam asks him to

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! 1005 ( 70.03 % ) He is ok! 298 ( 20.77 % ) He is overrated! 132 ( 9.2 % )

Like this: Like Loading...