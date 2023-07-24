Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, the left-arm spinner, said Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir is “one of a kind and exceptional”.

His praise for the 31-year-old comes after he played alongside him while captaining the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amir had a solid campaign in the tournament, taking nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

“Amir is one of a kind and an exceptional bowler,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but both players were not picked.

After winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets, Pakistan are looking to complete a 2-0 series whitewash in the ongoing second Test in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

