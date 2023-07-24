Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the spin-bowling all-rounder, believes that attacking Pakistan top order batsman Saim Ayub “is an exceptional talent”.

Ayub showed off just how dangerous he can be during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 341 runs in 12 games for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He subsequently went on to make his Pakistan debut and featured in the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Having seen what the 21-year-old can do, Shadab admitted that he is a player worth keeping an eye on.

“I think Saim is an exceptional talent,” he said on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but neither Shadab nor Ayub were included in the squad.

The men in green won the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test is currently being played in Colombo after starting on Monday.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

