Ramiz Raja has called on Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf to increase his bowling speed if he wants to be “more effective” in ODIs.

Rauf is one of the quickest bowlers in the country as he regularly surpasses 150 kph.

Despite this, Ramiz wants him to get even faster so that he can cause more problems for opposition batsmen when he has the ball in his hand.

“In ODIs, bowling is different, and I think he needs to increase his pace to be more effective,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf was not selected for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they lead 1-0 after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will take place in Colombo and get underway on July 24.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

