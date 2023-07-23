Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former captain, believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is the best person to bat at number four for Pakistan in ODIs.

Rizwan has been a consistent run-scorer for the men in green and did well in their last ODI assignment, which was a five-match series against New Zealand.

When facing the Black Caps, the 31-year-old amassed 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

Given how dependable the Peshawar native is, Latif feels Pakistan should lock him in at the number four spot.

“Best batter at No. 4 Mohammad Rizwan,” he said on Twitter.

Rizwan is currently part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he wasn’t included in the playing XI for the first Test in Galle, which the men in green won by four wickets.

With a 1-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will be looking to complete a 2-0 series whitewash in the second Test in Colombo, which begins on July 24.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Unbelievable batting skills, Mickey Arthur sees immense potential in 22-year-old Pakistan player

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48894 ( 12.06 % ) Babar Azam 308011 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6997 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8864 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 72 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14059 ( 3.47 % ) Joe Root 3112 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2934 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1306 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2806 ( 0.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1322 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3674 ( 0.91 % ) Kagiso Rabada 804 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2450 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...