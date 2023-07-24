Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said captain Babar Azam “always looks magnificent” when batting.

The 28-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all formats over the past few years and has repeatedly won the team matches with terrific knocks.

Recently, he scored 276 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

On top of scoring boatloads of runs, Ramiz also likes how stylishly Azam plays when at the crease.

“He always looks magnificent on the field, with a pleasing aesthetic style,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now facing Sri Lanka in a two-Test series and hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets. Azam made scores of 13 and 24 in that match.

The second Test is currently being held in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

