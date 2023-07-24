Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Salman Butt, the former top order batsman, has called on people not to attack Pakistan captain Babar Azam when he fails to score runs.

He noted that they should instead be encouraging and backing him to bounce back in order to give him a boost in confidence.

The 28-year-old is so important to Pakistan as he has been the men in green’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats over the past few years.

“If he fails to score, instead of drawing a red line around him, we should support and encourage him,” Salman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where the men in green hold a 1-0 lead after triumphing by four wickets in the first Test in Galle.

The second Test is being played in Colombo and got underway on Monday.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

