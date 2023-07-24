Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir believes lightning fast Pakistan bowler Ihsanullah deserves more chances to play as he was the best bowler in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Afghanistan T20I series.

The 20-year-old stole the spotlight during PSL 8, taking 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He subsequently made his international debut in the Afghanistan series, where he finished with six wickets in three T20Is at an average of 11.50 and an economy rate of 6.36.

Ihsanullah then played one T20I and one ODI against New Zealand, but Amir felt that it was an injustice to the Matta native since he had been on a roll up until that point.

“[Ihsanullah] PSL ka aur Afghanistan series ka sabse acha bowler tha (Ihsanullah was the best bowler in the PSL and the Afghanistan series),” he said on Twitter.

Ihsanullah wasn’t selected for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green lead 1-0 after claiming a four-wicket win in the first Test in Galle.

The second Test is being held in Colombo and began on Monday.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 2183 ( 69.63 % ) He is ok! 661 ( 21.08 % ) He is overrated! 291 ( 9.28 % )

